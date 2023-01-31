Mumbai records over 8,800 property registrations in Jan 2023, data shows exchequer earned over Rs 676 cr

The growth traction in the real estate sector continues to be seen positively and the proof is the number of properties that have been registered in January 2023 in Mumbai under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the latest property assessment registration records with the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, in January, a total 8,871 property conveyance deeds were recorded, which contributed Rs 676.34 crore to the state exchequer in the form of revenue through stamp duty and registration fees.

Stamp Duty rates in Mumbai for men is 5 per cent with additional 1 per cent Metro cess (total 6 per cent on property value) whereas for women the stamp duty is 4 per cent and 1 percent Metro cess (total 5 per cent of property value). A separate 1 per cent is charged as registration fees.

Data from 2013 available with the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps showed that January 2023 recorded the second-highest number of property registrations in terms of registrations in the months of January since 2013. The highest of 10,412 was recorded in January 2021. This, according to officials, was due to the stamp duty discount provided by the state government of Maharashtra.

Figures also revealed that January 2023 saw lower property registrations compared to December last year when 9,367 properties got registered.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, which is into property consultancy, said, “Despite strong headwinds, consumer inclination toward home purchase has driven residential property sales in Mumbai. Demand has persisted despite rising house loan rates, absence of state government concessions and increases in property prices over the past year. The Maharashtra government continues to be a major beneficiary of demand. While the repo rate is likely to increase soon, we anticipate the positive demand sentiment to largely stay unchanged as Indian economic growth prospects remain strong.”

According to Knight Frank India’s property assessment report, apartments ranging from 500-1,000 sq ft area remain the preferred choice for homebuyers in January 2023 recording a share of 48 per cent. Besides, the Homebuyers’ spending pattern on housing remained similar in December 2022 and January 2023. While sale of properties worth Rs 2.5 crore and below accounted for 85 per cent of the properties registered, those above Rs 2.5 crore accounted for 15 per cent of the total properties registered.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Western suburb of Mumbai dominated the real estate market, which recorded a share take-up of 58 per cent, up from 55 per cent in December 2022 followed by central Mumbai having a 30 per cent share in January 2023. Central Mumbai continued to hold a 6 per cent share in January 2023, while South Mumbai recorded an uptick in share from 5 per cent in December 2022 to 7 per cent in January 2023, as per the Knight Frank India.