Mumbai gets fully online property mutation system; no office visits needed: Bawankule

The system covers as many as 45 categories of property mutations under a single interface, including cases related to sale deeds, inheritance, gift deeds, leases, mortgages, land acquisition, reservations and road setbacks.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiMar 19, 2026 07:35 PM IST
Mumbai property mutation onlineApplicants can track their requests in real time through login-based access and receive SMS updates at every stage. (File photo)
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In a move aimed at cutting red tape in land records administration, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday launched a fully online property mutation system for Mumbai City district, allowing citizens to update property records without visiting government offices.

The portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Pune, enables users to apply for name transfers and other changes to property cards remotely. Officials said the shift to a digital platform is expected to improve transparency and reduce delays in processing.

The system covers as many as 45 categories of property mutations under a single interface, including cases related to sale deeds, inheritance, gift deeds, leases, mortgages, land acquisition, reservations and road setbacks.

Applicants can track their requests in real time through login-based access and receive SMS updates at every stage. The facility is expected to benefit a wide range of users, including non-resident Indians, senior citizens and property owners who can now complete the process from anywhere.

The initiative removes the need for physical paperwork and repeated visits to the Collector’s office, long considered a bottleneck in property related services. A help desk has, however, been set up at the Mumbai City Collector’s office to assist users facing difficulties with the portal.

Rolled out under the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajaswa Abhiyan’, the platform is part of the state government’s broader push to digitise revenue services.

Bawankule said the system would make the process “faster, more transparent and citizen friendly,” signalling a move towards end-to-end digital governance in land administration.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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