Mumbai gets fully online property mutation system; no office visits needed: Bawankule

Applicants can track their requests in real time through login-based access and receive SMS updates at every stage. (File photo)

In a move aimed at cutting red tape in land records administration, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday launched a fully online property mutation system for Mumbai City district, allowing citizens to update property records without visiting government offices.

The portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Pune, enables users to apply for name transfers and other changes to property cards remotely. Officials said the shift to a digital platform is expected to improve transparency and reduce delays in processing.

The system covers as many as 45 categories of property mutations under a single interface, including cases related to sale deeds, inheritance, gift deeds, leases, mortgages, land acquisition, reservations and road setbacks.