Mumbai: Prompt complaints helping police reverse fraudulent transactions

Money remains in the system for some time and police can alert the banks in time. (Representational Image)

Priyanka Patil, a 30-year-old nurse from Sewri, was allegedly duped of Rs 99,999 on the pretext of paying for an insurance policy on her credit card in the first week of June, of which the police claim to have retrieved Rs 49,999.

The woman had approached the police and investigations revealed that the money had been transferred to an e-wallet from where Rs 49,999 of the total amount was used to purchase gold. The Mumbai Police immediately informed the e-wallet, which contacted the jewellery outlet and they cancelled the delivery. The amount was refunded to Patil’s account, said police. The police are now looking for the rest of the money.

Senior officers said cases, where victims approach the police soon after the fraud and increasing awareness at the end of banks and e-wallet companies, have helped them reverse fraudulent transactions in several cases before the money is withdrawn.

In a similar case registered with Ghatkopar police, Rajashri Thorat (26), former editor of a popular Marathi serial, had approached them on July 12. As per Thorat’s complaint, she wanted pay her monthly rent of Rs 12,800 and, since her bank’s mobile app was not working, she looked for the number of the bank on a search engine, which redirected her to an alleged fake webpage. When she dialled the mobile number, the person on the other side claimed to be a representative of the bank and asked for her Customer Reference Number (CRN) number to transfer the money. He, instead, transferred the money to a bank account in Navsari, the complaint read. She approached the Ghatkopar police on the same day.

“We contacted the Navsari bank branch manager and told him about the fraud. He asked us to send an e-mail, asking that the account be blocked from the official police ID. We did that and within six hours the money was transferred back to Thorat’s account. It could be possible because she approached us on the same day and the bank responded positively,” said the officer.

An officer from the cyber police station said, “Earlier fraudsters would withdraw the money from ATMs immediately after it was transferred. However, they have realised that their footage is captured at ATMs. So, they either transfer the money to an e-wallet and purchase something or transfer it to a series of fake bank accounts to avoid being caught.”

“Since the money is transferred to some institution, be it a bank or an e-wallet, for a long periods, it increases our chances of contacting the officials at the institution and get the account frozen. With the increasing misuse of bank accounts and e-wallets using forged documents, these institutions are aware about the scale of the problem. Most of them are quite co-operative and immediately freeze the accounts…,” a senior officer said.

Cyber expert Shubham Singh, who assists the Mumbai Police, said, “There is a good chance of the money being retrieved if complainants approach the police immediately after the fraud. The money remains in the system for some time and police can alert the banks in time. The number of cases where money has been retrieved before fraudsters withdraw it has increased over the years…”

