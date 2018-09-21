150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: Promotion of khadi clothes, mobile app, training centre in the pipeline

The government has also planned to put up banners with the tagline, Mujhme hai Gandhi, at prominent locations. (Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational Image) The government has also planned to put up banners with the tagline, Mujhme hai Gandhi, at prominent locations. (Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational Image)

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the state government has planned various activities that will commence from next month. These include organising a khadi festival in all the 35 districts — sale and promotion of khadi clothes on two days of every week on roads named after Gandhi in major cities, one teacher adopting one student for improvement, a mobile app to spread Gandhiji’s literature and setting up a Mahatma Gandhi Resource and Training Centre in Wardha.

Besides, the government has also planned to put up banners with the tagline, Mujhme hai Gandhi, at prominent locations. “So far, we have held three meetings to chalk out plans for celebrations,” said an official from the Rural Development Department.

The official further said the Union government had planned national and international-level celebrations to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. “We are working on some of the activities suggested by the Union government’s culture ministry in July,” added the official.

Some suggestions by the Centre include a Gandhi-theme tableau to be displayed during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2019, depicting the events related to him in Maharashtra. Another idea is special pardon for prisoners, along with a Kavi Sammelan and screening of films on Gandhiji.

The state has also suggested that a ‘Padyatra’ or walkathon be organised, involving 150 youths walking 10 km per day for 150 days, covering every village of the country.

An official from the Rural Development Department said it had now asked the departments concerned to submit detailed plans accordingly. “We have been instructed to give a presentation on all the planned activities during the next week’s cabinet meeting,” added the official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App