Mumbai: Promising job in UK, cyber gang dupes doctor of Rs 1.2 lakh

A 36-year-old doctor, who runs a clinic in Bandra (West), was recently duped of Rs 1.2 lakh by a gang who promised her a job placement in the United Kingdom. She registered an FIR with Bandra police station on December 22.

The doctor told the police that she holds a BHM as well as MD degree and treats children at her clinic in Bandra (West). She is on a WhatsApp group of doctors where they share information regarding their profession.

Last year, she saw a WhatsApp message on the group where doctors were being offered job opportunities in the United Kingdom by an exclusive paramedic institute and recruiting organisation in India. The doctor said the institution has a Facebook page, a website and email addresses.

The doctor reached out to them and was asked to send her degrees and other documents by email for verification. The doctor followed all the instructions and was told that she will be selected for the job in the United Kingdom as a doctor after clearing a few tests and training given to her. For this she will have to pay Rs 1.2 lakh in three instalments.

The doctor paid the money over a period of time and to win her trust they sent her an appointment letter over email. The fraudsters then asked her to pay another Rs 2 lakh to get registered with them. The doctor then realized that she was being duped and asked them to return the money paid to them, but they refused to refund. She then approached the Bandra police with a written complaint and subsequently an FIR was registered.