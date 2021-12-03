Mumbai: Promising to help solve problems, ‘godman’ dupes woman of Rs 37 lakh

A 45-year-old woman from Dahisar has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 37 lakh by a man who posed as a godman from Ayodhya.

The police said the alleged godman, who identified himself as Dnyaneshwar Guruji, conned the woman into paying the money over four years on the pretext of performing rituals in Uttar Pradesh that will help her overcome personal problems.

The woman in her statement to the police has said that she has been facing several problems — she was unemployed, unmarried, her mother was critically ill and there existed conflicts in her family — due to which she was unable to live in peace.

The police said that in January 2018, the woman saw an advertisement on television, which showed that Dnyaneshwar Guruji has a solution to family problems. “She contacted him… The godman claimed that certain rituals like pujas and havans will help solve her problems. He said that he is currently in Ayodhya and will perform the rituals there,” said an officer.

“The guruji told her that there was no need for her to come all the way from Mumbai, instead he will guide her and send all the necessary items needed for the rituals, which she can perform at home. He also told her to pay for the rituals on time, else it may have an adverse impact. She agreed to this,” the officer added.

Since then, he kept sending her Laxmi yantra and ashes by courier. “After sending a courier, the fraudster would call and demand money. He kept doing this till November when the woman went to Ayodhya to check on him,” said the officer.

After reaching Ayodhya, when the woman started looking for Dyanheshwar Guruji, she came to know that no such godman existed. “She then confronted him over the phone and demanded her money back. The fraudster then switched off the phone,” the officer said.

Following this, the woman approached the MHB police station in Dahisar, where a case of cheating was registered. The police are trying to locate the culprit through the call data records of the phone number from which he contacted the woman.