Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Professor arrested ‘for asking sexual favours’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-professor-arrested-for-asking-sexual-favours-5598424/

Mumbai: Professor arrested ‘for asking sexual favours’

The police said the 19-year-old woman was asked to meet the professor a week ago due to her low attendance. The professor then allegedly asked for sexual favour to increase her attendance record and allow her to sit for her exams.

Mumbai: Professor arrested ‘for asking sexual favours’
After rejecting the professor’s advances and confiding in her parents, the student filed a complaint at the police station on Thursday. (Representational)

A 30-year-old college professor was arrested on Friday for allegedly asking for sexual favours from a female student in exchange of boosting her attendance records.

The police said the 19-year-old woman was asked to meet the professor a week ago due to her low attendance.

The professor then allegedly asked for sexual favour to increase her attendance record and allow her to sit for her exams.

After rejecting the professor’s advances and confiding in her parents, the student filed a complaint at the police station on Thursday.

Police said the professor had been placed under arrest.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Convocation cancelled for TISS’ executive programme students
2 Kolkata Eden Gardens protest: BJYM workers seek removal of Imran Khan photos, 64 held
3 Airport gets threat call on hijack of Air India flight