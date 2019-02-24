Mumbai: Professor arrested ‘for asking sexual favours’

A 30-year-old college professor was arrested on Friday for allegedly asking for sexual favours from a female student in exchange of boosting her attendance records.

Advertising

The police said the 19-year-old woman was asked to meet the professor a week ago due to her low attendance.

The professor then allegedly asked for sexual favour to increase her attendance record and allow her to sit for her exams.

After rejecting the professor’s advances and confiding in her parents, the student filed a complaint at the police station on Thursday.

Police said the professor had been placed under arrest.