Mumbai: Professor accused of sexual harassment arrested

Police have arrested a professor at a reputed engineering college for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old female student. The police said that on May 18, the accused called the victim to his cabin. “The victim wanted the professor’s signature on summer term’s form due to which she queued up outside his cabin on May 18. Initially she was asked to wait but later at around 5.15pm she was called inside the cabin,” said a police officer.

When the complainant handed him the form, the accused got up from his chair and allegedly touched her inappropriately. The complainant has further accused the professor of forcefully kissing her. The 20-year-old pushed the accused and ran out of the cabin, said the police. “The complainant’s father was at work when he was informed about the incident. He immediately came home and the duo went to the college. They met the director who then asked them to write a letter narrating the incident,” said the friend.

Senior police inspector Balasaheb Kakkad from Matunga police station said, “The accused was arrested and he was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.”

The director of the institute told The Indian Express that the professor was suspended on May 31 after the internal complaints committee submitted its report. “The report has been shared with the police who have now taken over the case,” he said.

