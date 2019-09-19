Mumbai: Probe shows minor spent Rs 1,000 he was ‘paid’ to kill teacher, says Police

A DAY after a 12-year-old boy was charged with murder for allegedly killing his teacher, the police on Wednesday said that they have found evidence that the minor had visited a mall and spent Rs 1,000, which he claimed to have received from someone who asked him to kill the woman. The police are now scrutinising CCTV footage to confirm the theory.

Advertising

The boy is alleged to have stabbed his tuition teacher, who was also his school principal, at her home on Monday.

The minor had initially claimed that his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 for daily expenses from the deceased, as she had helped the family in the past. But he allegedly felt humiliated when the teacher scolded him in front of two other students when he asked for money.

However, he later allegedly said that a person had paid him Rs 1,000 to kill the teacher and promised to pay another Rs 5,000 later on. He also claimed that he has spent the Rs 1,000 by purchasing burgers and playing video games with two friends.

Advertising

“Based on his movements, we have not ruled out that he did go to a mall with two friends. There, he said he ran up a bill of Rs 750 at a fast food outlet and another Rs 250 at the gaming zone. We are now scanning CCTV footage at the mall to verify the same,” said an officer. “It appears he was threatened that if he did not murder her, he would be killed and his body thrown in the drain. However, as of now we cannot say anything for certain,” the officer added.

The police have reached out to the two boys, who are said to have accompanied the minor on Sunday and are recording their statements. They are also looking for the person who the minor said had paid him. “We have a name and are looking for the person,” the officer said.

On the boy’s first claim that his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 from the deceased, the officer said that since the boy’s mother is in hospital — she was admitted after she learnt about the incident — and not in a position to talk, they are yet to verify this version. The boy’s father had said that he was not asked to get any money from the teacher.

“As of now it appears that someone may have paid him… he comes from a poor family and would not have had Rs 1,000 to spend. We are looking for corroboration in the form of CCTV footage,” the officer said. Police said the boy, who is one month short of turning 13, may have given different versions of the incident because he was scared.