Mumbai: Pro-Vidarbha parties come together for statehood demand, polls

NINE political parties and fronts from Vidarbha, demanding or favoring a separate Vidarbha state, have come together to form a united front with a view to jointly fight the elections in 2019.

Called Vidarbha Nirman Mahamanch, the front comprises Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi led by Shrihari Aney, Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti led by Wamanrao Chatap, Vidarbha Maza led by Rajkumar Tirpude, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Republic Socialist Party, Shetkari Sanghatana, Prahaar Janshakti Paksha led by MLA Bachchu Kadu, Nag Vidarbha Andolan Samiti, Rashtriya Jansurajya Party, RPI (K) and Jambuwantrao Dhote Vichar Manch.

Leaders of these fronts held a joint meeting here on Tuesday and Wednesday to devise a strategy for mounting pressure for statehood to Vidarbha. They all decided to unitedly fight next year’s elections.

“The BJP had promised to carve out Vidarbha state before going into the 2014 general elections. But they have gone back on it after winning 44 seats in the name of Vidarbha. Now, BJP president Amit Shah says Vidarbha state is not on his party’s agenda. This anti-Vidarbha, ant-farmer and anti-unemployed youth stance of the BJP came in for scathing criticism in our meeting. We want the BJP to give us Vidarbha state or leave Vidarbha,” Aney said.

“The Congress party, too, always betrayed the cause of Vidarbha statehood and we will teach both a lesson in the forthcoming elections.”