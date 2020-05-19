Mumbai: Private hospitals to reserve 2,900 beds for Covid-19 patients

Private hospitals on Monday assured to reserve 2,900 beds for Covid-19 patients, including 400 intensive care units. (Representational) Private hospitals on Monday assured to reserve 2,900 beds for Covid-19 patients, including 400 intensive care units. (Representational)

After several rounds of negotiations, the state government has decided to reserve 80 per cent beds in private hospitals that will be used for both, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients. The move comes in the light of rising Covid-19 cases and a surge expected in coming days. Public hospitals are already working to their full capacity and have no beds left for Covid-19 patients.

Civic officials said the charges of these 80 per cent reserved beds for patients will remain at par with state government’s notification on latest rates that caps prices of several surgeries and consumables. Hospitals that follow General Insurance Public Sector Association rates will charge a patient as per lowest bed charges and those who are not part of GIPSA have to charge as per a rate chart prepared by state government. BMC officials said the beds will be handled centrally and allocated to patients through BMC helpline number.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, coordinating on behalf of private hospitals, said, “In coming days, more beds will be reserved for Covid-19 patients if required. As on Monday, private hospitals have assured 2,900 beds. Private hospitals are also facing a lot of challenges, and we are working on them one by one.”

Bhansali, from Bombay hospital, said another problem that private hospitals are facing is lack of negative pressure rooms for Covid-19 patients.

“We have central ventilation, and for Covid-19 patients, we need a separate ventilation channel. We also need separate entry and exit. Most private hospitals do not have that,” he said.

