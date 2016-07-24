Mumbai: Principal arrested after student’s suicide

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

THE PRINCIPAL of a Kalamboli college was arrested on Saturday on charges of cheating and abetment to suicide of a 16-year-old student.

Pushpa Suryavanshi, who had secured 84 per cent in her SSC exams from Kalamboli-based Sudhagad Education Society (SES), hanged herself on Thursday after she was denied admission to the institute’s junior college section despite paying the “fees” for admission.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde had raised the issue in the Assembly on Friday and said criminal action would be taken against the institute.

On Saturday morning, the Kalamboli police arrested Principal Iqbal Inamdar (55) after a complaint was filed by the education officer of Raigad district, said a senior inspector from the Kalamboli police station. He has been booked under Sections 420 and 306 of the IPC.

Pushpa had wanted to pursue her education in the Science stream and applied to two Navi Mumbai-based colleges through the online process.

However, she had wanted to continue in the SES and approached the junior college offline.

According to the investigating officer, the college had taken Rs 20,000 from her but following Supreme Court directives, admissions to junior colleges in Maharashtra had been switched to online process. Pushpa was then asked to collect the money.

Pushpa, meanwhile, had turned down the seats allotted to her by the online process. Fearing that she would not be able to continue her education in a college of her preference, she hanged herself.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App