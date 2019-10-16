Mumbai: Priest held for rape of minor gets bail

A special court has granted temporary bail to a 51-year old priest facing trial on charges of raping a minor boy in 2015.

The priest had sought temporary bail to visit his ailing sister in Kerala. The interim bail was granted for two weeks on payment of Rs 3 lakh as a security deposit.

The priest submitted before the court that his sister has diabetes and both her legs have been amputated.

He is facing trial on charges including Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC, as well as the POCSO Act.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.