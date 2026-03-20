Hoax threat mail received by Mumbai Press Club, police begin probe

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The Mumbai police are investigating a threat email received by the Mumbai Press club on Thursday claiming that multiple poisonous gas-filled explosive devices had been planted inside the Mumbai Press Club.
The police carried out a search operation and nothing suspicious was found following which the threat was declared a hoax.
An official said that the email claimed that several small bombs containing poisonous gas had been placed within the building and would detonate on Friday. The sender claimed to be one ‘Neerja Ajmal Khan’ in the message.
After the press club alerted the police, cops and security agencies intensified surveillance around the premises.
A search operation was initiated, and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a dog squad, were deployed to thoroughly search the area and neutralise any potential threat.
In a statement, the Mumbai Press Club said that it received a threat email on its official email on March 19, 2026. The email came to notice on the morning of March 20, following which Azad Maidan Police Station was alerted.
Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation, and the Press Club is extending full cooperation to the authorities, the statement added.
A senior officer said, “We are taking the threat very seriously. All necessary precautions have been taken, and multiple teams have been deployed at the location. The premises are being thoroughly checked to ensure public safety.”
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