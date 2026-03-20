Hoax threat mail received by Mumbai Press Club, police begin probe

After the press club alerted the police, cops and security agencies intensified surveillance around the premises. (Express photo)

The Mumbai police are investigating a threat email received by the Mumbai Press club on Thursday claiming that multiple poisonous gas-filled explosive devices had been planted inside the Mumbai Press Club.

The police carried out a search operation and nothing suspicious was found following which the threat was declared a hoax.

An official said that the email claimed that several small bombs containing poisonous gas had been placed within the building and would detonate on Friday. The sender claimed to be one ‘Neerja Ajmal Khan’ in the message.

After the press club alerted the police, cops and security agencies intensified surveillance around the premises.