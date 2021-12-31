Mumbai: Preliminary inquiry report reveals delay in treatment of burn victims

The preliminary inquiry report into alleged negligence in treatment of burn victims from Worli has revealed that there was a delay of 40 minutes in treatment from the doctor and nurse at Nair Hospital.

The independent probe panel formed under Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Assistant Director of Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has found that the doctor and nurse from Nair Hospital waited for specialists to come and was preparing medico-legal papers of the victims rather than giving the victims first aid and basic treatment.

The report was submitted before the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

On November 30, four people were injured after a cylinder blast in BDD Chawl in Worli. The next day, four-month old Mangesh Puri died at the Nair Hospital. A video of delay and negligence in the treatment had gone viral on social media which had led to public outrage. Following this, BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde had alleged negligence and delay in the treatment and demanded a probe from an independent panel.

The BMC had suspended a doctor and a nurse for negligence.

Later, two more family members – Vidya Puri and Anand Puri – also succumbed to burn injuries. The sole survivor, five-year-old Vishnu Puri is currently undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital.

The report showed that the burn victims were brought to Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central at 6.11am. However, treatment began only at 6.42 am when burn specialists reached the ward.

“Dr Shashank Jha and nurse Priti Surve started preparing medico legal papers of the patient and called the burn specialist to come and give treatment rather than providing first aid. Following this, the BMC suspended Dr Jha and nurse,” stated the BMC report.

BMC has terminated Dr Jha from his service. According to the report, a detailed inquiry is on and it will be submitted to BMC soon.