Mumbai: Pregnant women can get vaccinated at 35 designated centres from today

From Thursday, pregnant women can get vaccinated at 35 designated centres in Mumbai.

Following directions of the Union health ministry, the BMC on Wednesday issued guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women. While 12 special centres will operate in island city, 13 will be open in western suburbs and 10 in eastern parts of the city.

Maintaining that pregnant women are more vulnerable to severe Covid-19 infection, an official from BMC said: “Pregnant women infected with Covid-19 can face pre-term delivery. This is very crucial as by vaccinating them, we can save two persons from the infection.”

According to the guidelines issued by BMC, if a pregnant woman has been infected with Covid-19 recently or has received convalescent plasma during treatment, she will be vaccinated after 12 weeks. Also, a pregnant woman can decide if she wants to get inoculated or not. Officials said that as per studies, in 95 per cent of cases, infected women have had healthy delivery. The rest can face pre-term delivery. “We have trained our staff to vaccinate pregnant women. The staffers will inform them about all aspects of the vaccines and they can make an informed choice,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

From May 19, BMC had started vaccinating lactating mothers after Centre’s guidelines. At the same time, it had allowed pregnant women to get jabs if they produced a relevant letter from a doctor.