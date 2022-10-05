Mumbai: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run at Worli

Hours before the Bandra-Worli sea link crash in Mumbai that claimed five lives, a 30-year-old pregnant woman travelling on a bike with her husband after ‘Devi darshan’ was killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident in Worli early Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place around 12.45 am on Dr Annie Besant Road, near Kotak Mahindra Bank and M A Podar Hospital, when a speeding truck hit Rohini Pardesi, 30, and her husband Deepak Pardesi, 29, who were returning to their home in Mumbai central. The heavy vehicle fled the spot without rendering any help to the accident victims, officials said.

Rohini, who was four months pregnant, went under the wheels of the heavy vehicle, while Deepak who was thrown off the bike sustained minor injuries.

The woman was rushed to B Y L Nair Hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission, officials said.

“Thanks to CCTV cameras at the spot we have identified the heavy vehicle and efforts are on to trace its driver,” said Anil Koli, senior inspector of Worli police station.

The police said the heavy vehicle was being used for Metro-related work and was empty at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle has been booked for causing death due to negligence and hit-and-run under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

The couple was returning after visiting a Devi mandal in Shivaji Park.

The couple got married two years ago. Deepak was a delivery boy and Rohini had an accounting related job, said a family friend.