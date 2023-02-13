Mumbai: Pregnant woman found dead in Dharavi; husband arrested

A case of murder has been registered against a 26-year-old man and his parents after his seven-months pregnant wife was found hanging inside their house in Dharavi.

Police said that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Dharavi’s Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Nagar, after which the man identified as Kanhaiya Saroj informed the authorities that his wife had ended her life. Kanhaiya had also called the deceased woman’s father in Uttar Pradesh and informed him about the incident.

According to the police officials, Kanhaiya and the woman identified as Roshni got married in May 2022.

In the police complaint, the woman’s father alleged that Kanhaiya and his parents were demanding Rs 5 lakhs and a two-wheeler vehicle at the time of marriage. However, owing to financial restraints, Kanhaiya was given Rs 50,000 cash, a gold chain and a ring.

Senior police inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of Dharavi police station said, “There is a custom in the family that after marriage, the girl goes and stays at her maternal home for few months. However, Kanhaiya went and got her to his house in June and started harassing her over dowry.”

The accused and his parents would not allow her to meet her family members as well, said police. Kandalgaonkar said, “We were told that the woman hanged herself after which we sent a team and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.”

Kandalgaonkar further said, “He (the woman’s father) has alleged that they have strangled her to death and later tried to pass it off as a suicide.”

The primary cause of death is ‘asphyxia following compression of neck by ligature (unnatural)’, however the investigators are awaiting the final cause of death, said the police. “We have registered a case of murder and arrested Kanhaiya on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s father. Kanhaiya’s parents are yet to be arrested,” said Kandalgaonkar.

Kanhaiya was produced before court and remanded in police custody till February 17.