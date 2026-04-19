Respite from heat: Mumbai to witness first pre-monsoon showers starting Tuesday

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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to witness its first spell of pre-monsoon rain on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the possibility of light showers and thunderstorm activity.
While Raigad district, which includes Navi Mumbai, is under a yellow alert until Tuesday, Mumbai and Thane districts are expected to experience light rain activity starting Tuesday.
Currently, the city is sweltering under hot and humid conditions. Despite cloudy skies, the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs clocked 34.3 degrees Celsius while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 33.7 degrees during the same period.
However, in the coming week, several pockets of the Konkan region are likely to experience rain activity. While Mumbai is likely to experience light rain and cloudy skies starting Wednesday, Thane district is slated to witness light rain between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the neighbouring districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri amid the likelihood of light to moderate spells coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The pre-monsoon spells are also slated to usher in respite from the scorching heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to hover around the normal range of 32-33 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.
On Sunday, rain activity gathered pace across several cities with the IMD sounding a nowcast warning of light rain in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, and Satara, among other cities.
Weather observers have attributed the incoming spell of showers to western disturbances in North West India.
“These western disturbances are now dipping southwards. Furthermore, in the summer season, there is a convergence of winds in the ghats which is likely to bring heavy rain in Madhya Maharashtra. Unlike the previous spell, we have favourable mid level winds due to which any activity in ghats will also drift towards the coast, bringing light rain activity to MMR, including Mumbai,” said Athreya Shetty, an independent weather forecaster.
In Maharashtra, the summer month of April is characterised by occasional thunderstorm activity in a phenomenon deemed “pre-monsoon” rain. Mumbai in April 2023 received 14 mm of rainfall in what was the city’s wettest April on record. However, pre-monsoon activity in Mumbai particularly intensifies during May and continues until June 11, which marks the normal date of the monsoon onset in the region.
After seven consecutive years of fairly good rainfall in the monsoon season, this year’s monsoon is expected to be relatively dry, according to the IMD forecast. In its first forecast for the coming rainy season, the IMD has said that the country as a whole is likely to get only 92 per cent of normal rainfall this year.
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