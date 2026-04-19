Respite from heat: Mumbai to witness first pre-monsoon showers starting Tuesday

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to witness its first spell of pre-monsoon rain on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the possibility of light showers and thunderstorm activity.

While Raigad district, which includes Navi Mumbai, is under a yellow alert until Tuesday, Mumbai and Thane districts are expected to experience light rain activity starting Tuesday.

Currently, the city is sweltering under hot and humid conditions. Despite cloudy skies, the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs clocked 34.3 degrees Celsius while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 33.7 degrees during the same period.

However, in the coming week, several pockets of the Konkan region are likely to experience rain activity. While Mumbai is likely to experience light rain and cloudy skies starting Wednesday, Thane district is slated to witness light rain between Tuesday and Wednesday.