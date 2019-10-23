Mumbai: Pre-arrest bail of cop booked for rape of Russian woman rejected

A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail of Pune Police Inspector Anil Jadhav, booked for the alleged rape of a foreign national. Jadhav had filed for pre-arrest bail, stating that the 38-year-old complainant extorted money from his wife and threatened to file a false complaint.

He had also claimed that she was an illegal immigrant and had been living in the country since 2004 without valid documentation. The complainant’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, however, had submitted that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to show the accused’s involvement and that, if granted bail, he could use his official position to tamper with the probe.

Police had also opposed the pre-arrest bail plea. The victim had stated that the officer had helped her forge documents after her passport expired in 2004, and had sexually abused her multiple times from 2006.