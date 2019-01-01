Mumbai: Praying for end of traffic misery, start of Metro

The Sharmas, residents of Saraswati Building in Thakur village’s Vasant Sagar Complex, made one important change in their life in 2018. Instead of travelling to Bandra or other places for a weekend dinner, they have begun to order food to be delivered at home. It’s not the same as a family outing, but the journey from Kandivali (East) to Bandra on a weekend is simply no longer worth the trouble, the tension, the cost of the fuel as hours go by in crawling traffic.

Kamini Sharma (51), head of department at Thakur Vidyamandir High School and Junior College, said the Metro Rail construction work in Mumbai’s suburbs has made daily life a true nightmare.

Just getting out from home by car or even on her two-wheeler is really tough, she claimed. While one-and-a-half lanes of traffic on the arterial Western Express Highway (WEH) are barricaded with signboards indicating that Metro work is in progress, the remaining lanes are jammed with honking, angry traffic.

“This is what metro construction work in the city has done. It is good if something will change for the betterment of the common people, but I really hope that the government’s deadlines for the work are met. They have promised that by the 2019, work on the Metro-7 will be completed,” she says, hopeful that the new year holds the promise of slightly easier traffic, even if the Metro Rail itself will not be operational immediately.

The Sharmas live almost adjoining the WEH where construction of Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) is underway. Just a little farther away, on the Link Road, construction of Metro 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) is underway.

With large sections of these roads barricaded, not only is traffic on these arterial stretches chaotic, but smaller roads also witness long jams with more and more motorists looking for alternative routes. Not only motorist, but families living along these stretches have also complained of noise pollution and dust.

But while civil works are only about 60 per cent complete on both these lines, residents are hopeful — these lines have a deadline of 2019.

Kamini’s daughter Dr Snigdha Sharma (26) is a consultant physiotherapist in Juhu. “In a city like Mumbai that never stops and where every second is valuable and has a price, travelling on WH has involved long wasted hours. Where earlier people could do a certain journey in say, 25 minutes, a lot of time is being wasted in traffic jams,” she said.

Snigdha’s brother Prarabdh Sharma (22), an IT engineer who works in Vikhroli, rides his bike to work. “Before the Metro construction began, if I filled petrol worth Rs 100, I could go and return from work. Now, Rs 100 worth of fuel lasts me only one way,” he said. While he used to get to work in 45 minutes, he now spends 100 minutes riding, sometimes more during peak hours.

Snigdha’s fuel expenses have shot up too — to 1.5 times her earlier budget. “The government had promised to start two Metro corridors by 2019, but I don’t think they will be functional until 2020-2021. But we expect that at some places, the barricading will be removed in 2019,” said said.