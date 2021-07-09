Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar takes three month break from active politics

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 9, 2021 2:10:30 am
July 9, 2021 2:10:30 am
Citing personal reasons, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday announced that he is taking a break from active politics for three months.
In a statement issued in Mumbai, Ambedkar said, “I will be away for three months due to personal reasons. All organisational matters will be handled by VBA prabhari Rekha Thakur.” All scheduled programmes, including public rallies, and daily routine work will continue, he added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd