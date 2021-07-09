Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar takes three month break from active politics

All scheduled programmes, including public rallies, and daily routine work will continue, Prakash Ambedkar added.(File)

Citing personal reasons, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday announced that he is taking a break from active politics for three months.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Ambedkar said, “I will be away for three months due to personal reasons. All organisational matters will be handled by VBA prabhari Rekha Thakur.” All scheduled programmes, including public rallies, and daily routine work will continue, he added.