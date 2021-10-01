Mumbai: Pradeep Sharma seeks transfer from Taloja to Thane jail

Retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, arrested in the Ambani terror scare case, has again sought to be transferred from Taloja central jail — where he is lodged — to Thane jail.

Sharma filed a plea before the special court on Friday stating that he has been the investigator in many cases during his career as a police officer. He submitted that now, with some of those persons including gang members convicted and lodged in the same jail as him, he had apprehensions about his safety and security there and sought to be shifted to Thane jail.

Special Judge A T Wankhede said that with these concerns, instead of any jail within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it would be advisable to shift the accused to Yerwada jail in Pune or another central prison outside the region.

Sharma’s lawyer Chandan Singh Shekhawat told the court that he had made a similar plea with these apprehensions during the time when Sharma was sent to judicial custody. He said that while the court had then directed that the decision should be taken by jail authorities, multiple letters sent to the jail superintendent had gone unanswered.

The court asked for the superintendent to file his reply on Sharma’s plea. It also asked the jail authorities to file a reply on a plea seeking home food for Sharma.

Meanwhile, accused Naresh Gaur, arrested for allegedly procuring SIM cards subsequently used in the conspiracy by dismissed cop and main accused Sachin Waze, has filed for bail. Gaur has said in his plea that he was made a scapegoat by Waze, whom he was never contacted by.

Filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam, the plea states that he was not involved in any part of the conspiracy and did not even have any knowledge of it. The court directed the NIA to file its reply on the plea on October 13.