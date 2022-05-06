Mumbai: Power supply to over 3,200 slum dwellers cut off in Chembur

Power supply to nearly 3,250 slum dwellers in Siddharth colony in Mumbai’s Chembur was cut off on Friday morning for non-payment of dues since 2005. The slum is located on the Eastern Express Highway.

Residents of Siddharth Colony claimed that in 2005 redevelopers gave promises to pay for the residents’ electricity dues. Till date there has been no progress on the redevelopment, while the electricity dues have accrued to over Rs 102 crore, a spokesperson for Adani Electricity said.

Every time the electricity distribution company makes efforts to recover dues, agitations and protests have stalled efforts. Since acquiring the business from Reliance Infra, Adani Electricity has taken a hard stand on electricity theft and overdues.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “It is unfortunate that Residents of Siddharth Colony appear to believe that they are entitled to electricity supply despite non-payment of dues. On humanitarian grounds, we had restored the electricity supply on the assurance that residents would start paying.”

“However not only are these defaulting consumers not paying, but they are creating hindrance when our staff and partners visit door to door for collecting dues or to legitimately disconnect (power supply of) defaulting consumers. Our staff face resistance, abuse and threats. In fact, many consumers whose supply was disconnected have started resorting to electricity theft. Accordingly, in the interest of the safety of our staff and the larger interest of our regular paying consumers, we are constrained to take this action and disconnect supply to the defaulting consumers of Siddharth Colony.”