Mumbai power outage: 86 train services cancelled, people forced to walk

The power outage in Mumbai Metropolitan Region during peak hours led to the cancellation of 40 train services on Central Railway (CR) and 46 on Western Railway (WR).

As trains ground to a halt, and with no clarity on when power supply would resume, thousands of passengers scrambled off the trains and began trudging to their destinations.

Power supply disruption forced CR and WR each to reschedule five long-distance trains.

Mukesh Kamlashkar, who was among those walked on the tracks to reach Parel station, had boarded the train at Titwala. The biotech engineer was on way to KEM hospital. “I boarded the train at 9.04 am from Titwala. When we crossed Dadar at 10.06 am, the train stopped. During the first few minutes, we were calm but as time went by, people started to panic. We got off the train and began walking. I walked for about 15 minutes to reach to Parel station from where I took a taxi to KEM hospital,” Kamlashkar said.

While on the CR mainline, services were stopped between CSMT and Diva, on Harbour line, services were completely shut. On WR, services were shut between Churchgate and Vasai.

According to sources in CR, 35 local trains on the main line and 10 on the Harbour line came to a halt between stations. “The CR deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to help passengers who wanted to get down from the trains. At least 346 passengers were helped by the RPF and taken safely to the nearest station,” said a spokesperson.

At 12.28 pm, local train services were restored on all the lines. With less than 1,000 services operational on CR and WR, the disruption affected social distancing when the trains began to move again. To clear the rush, 28 extra services were operated.

