Mumbai: Power dues not paid for 13 years

Residents of Siddharth Colony in Chembur are expected to face disconnection of power supply for non-payment of dues to Reliance Energy for over ten years, an official from the company said. The disconnection of power supply will be faced by 3,250 customers from the colony, likely from Tuesday.

An official said that payment has not been received from these customers at Siddharth Colony since 2005, amounting to arrears of Rs 63 crore. An official said several notices were issued and offers made to make the payment of arrears through installments, but as the residents have continued to not pay their bills, action was now being initiated. Sources said in 2005 there were obstructions by residents, including in monthly reading of meters and distribution of bills, in the area. ENS

