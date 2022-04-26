Major glitch in Padgha distribution centre leads to blackouts in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan

A major glitch in the state electricity distribution centre at Padgha in Thane district led to blackouts in many areas of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivali, Palghar, Vasai Virar, Ambernath, Kulgaon, Badlapur and other areas on Tuesday morning.

Chandrakant Dange, joint managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, said that there was a burst in the transmission centre at Padgha which led to power failure in many areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Sources in the BMC said that this is also likely to affect the water supply in some areas as there was a disruption in pumping. “Water supply cuts can be marginal,’’ said a senior BMC officer.

Shrikant Jaltare, executive director of Padgha load dispatch centre, said that there was a major failure in the Padgha station and they were trying to locate fault and start power in a phased manner.