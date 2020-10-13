Outage disrupts CET, final-year university exams

A student attends an online class amid powercut at his Navi Mumbai home. Narendra Vasker

State CET (Common Entrance Test) cell, which began CET exams in the state on Monday, rescheduled exams at five test centres in Mumbai due to the disruption caused by the power outage. Some colleges conducting final-year exams were also forced to reschedule Monday’s exams.

CET exams were scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 20 at 175 test centres in the state for about two lakh candidates. The exam will now be conducted on or before October 20, said the notice issued by the cell in the evening.

Those students who appeared for the first session of the exam (9.30 am) at the centres Don Bosco Centre For Learning in Kurla West, Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Technology in Mumbai Central, Thakur group of institutions (Institute of Management Studies and Research, Thakur Institute of Career Development and Research, Thakur College of Engineering and Technology) in Kandivali East, have been allowed to appear for the exam on a rescheduled date, the dates of which will be announced on the website. The candidates who appeared for the first session in these centres “are requested to check the new date and time for the PCM examination by logging into their account at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. SMS and email communication will be sent to these candidates in due course,” stated the CET cell in a circular.

Moreover, taking cognizance of the suspension of western and central railway local trains for some time owing to the power outage, and possible delays in reaching exam centres due to this, the CET cell has allowed students to write to them for consideration of their case. “To safeguard the interests of appearing candidates, if requests are received from such candidates whose PCM examination was scheduled in the second session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) on 12th October 2020, and who could not reach their test centres in Mumbai region and around in time or who reached their test centres too late and hence could not appear in the examination, the state CET cell would decide about the course of action, in the best interest of such candidates. The concerned candidates would be informed of the decision of the state CET cell in due course,” it said in another notice.

Similarly, exams for certain colleges were also affected. For colleges under its cluster in south Mumbai, KC College principal Hemlata Bagla issued a message stating, “All students are hereby informed that due to massive power breakdown all over Maharashtra and as the extent and time of power outage can’t be assessed, all UG and PG examination are being rescheduled to Sunday, 18th October 2020. The timings will remain the same.”

Other principals The Indian Express reached out to also stated that the exams would be rescheduled for students who could not attempt them.

Mumbai University in a statement said, “Out of 42 clusters of colleges in Mumbai, exams were conducted smoothly in 32 clusters, allowing 18,950 students out of 19,279 to appear for exams”, adding 10 colleges have rescheduled exams that were slated for Monday.

