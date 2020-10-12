Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates: Several parts of city suffer supply outage; services to be restored shortly

Mumbai Power Cut Live News Updates: Train services came to a halt in Mumbai on Monday after a grid failure resulted in massive power outages in the city.
The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but Western Railway and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) the state-run discom supplying power blamed Tata Power for the outage.
Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. “A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes,” he said.
Power outages were reported form suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken serious cognizance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and directed an immediate inquiry into the incident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated. "Thackeray discussed the power outage with Minister for Energy Nitin Raut and directed that immediate efforts be made to restore power supply. CM has also directed to inquire into the technical faults behind the complete power outage in Mumbai and those who are responsible for it," it read.
Power has been restored at Mumbra in Thane, Churchgate area, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and at the Bombay High Court.
A press release stated that suburban trains on Central Railway were held up due to grid failure from 10:05 am on October 12. Electricity was restored on harbour lines from 10:55 am and electricity on main line was restored at 12:26 pm.
Meanwhile, following long distance special trains were rescheduled due to power outage.
01055 LTT-Gorakhpur at 1200 hrs02542 LTT-Gorakhpur at1215 hrs06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram at1240 hrs01061 LTT-Darbhanga at 1315 hrs01071 LTT-Varanasi at 1340 hrs
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in next one hour, PTI reported.
The electricity supply was interrupted during maintenance and repair work at circuit one of 400 KV GIS centre, he said.
'Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane,' Raut said.