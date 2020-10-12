scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 12, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates: Several parts of city suffer supply outage; services to be restored shortly

Mumbai Power Cut, Mumbai Electricity Cut Today Live News Updates: The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but Western Railway and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) the state-run discom supplying power blamed the fault on Tata Power.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2020 1:24:49 pm
Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates:Train services came to a halt in Mumbai on Monday as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages in the city. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Power Cut Live News Updates: Train services came to a halt in Mumbai on Monday after a grid failure resulted in massive power outages in the city.

The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but Western Railway and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) the state-run discom supplying power blamed Tata Power for the outage.

Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. “A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes,” he said.

Power outages were reported form suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well.

Live Blog

Several parts of Mumbai suffered a massive power outage on Monday morning. Follow this space for the latest updates.

13:24 (IST)12 Oct 2020
Uddhav Thackeray takes serious cognizance of Mumbai power outage: CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken serious cognizance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and directed an immediate inquiry into the incident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated. "Thackeray discussed the power outage with Minister for Energy Nitin Raut and directed that immediate efforts be made to restore power supply. CM has also directed to inquire into the technical faults behind the complete power outage in Mumbai and those who are responsible for it," it read.

13:16 (IST)12 Oct 2020
Power supply restored in several parts of Mumbai

Power has been restored at Mumbra in Thane, Churchgate area, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and at the Bombay High Court.

12:50 (IST)12 Oct 2020
Central and Western Railway services restored

A press release stated that suburban trains on Central Railway were held up due to grid failure from 10:05 am on October 12. Electricity was restored on harbour lines from 10:55 am and electricity on main line was restored at 12:26 pm.

Meanwhile, following long distance special trains were rescheduled due to power outage.

01055 LTT-Gorakhpur at 1200 hrs02542 LTT-Gorakhpur at1215 hrs06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram at1240 hrs01061 LTT-Darbhanga at 1315 hrs01071 LTT-Varanasi at 1340 hrs

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
12:41 (IST)12 Oct 2020
Power supply in Mumbai, Thane will be restored in next one hour: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in next one hour, PTI reported.

The electricity supply was interrupted during maintenance and repair work at circuit one of 400 KV GIS centre, he said.

'Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane,' Raut said.

At the Palm Beach traffic signal in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakraborty)

After an hour of massive power outage in several parts of Mumbai, electricity supply was gradually restored in a few areas, including Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, Churchgate in South Mumbai and Mumbra in Thane on Monday afternoon. Efforts are underway to resume services in other affected locations.

Business and daily life in the financial capital as well as train services in several areas came to a grinding halt this morning after a failure in the central grid of TATA Power at Kalwa hit Adani and BEST electricity distribution services in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that it would take “45 min to 1 hour to restore the supply”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd