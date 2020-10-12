Mumbai Power Cut Live Updates: Several parts of city suffer supply outage; services to be restored shortly

Train services came to a halt in Mumbai on Monday as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages in the city. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Power Cut Live News Updates: Train services came to a halt in Mumbai on Monday after a grid failure resulted in massive power outages in the city.

The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but Western Railway and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) the state-run discom supplying power blamed Tata Power for the outage.

Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. “A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes,” he said.

Power outages were reported form suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well.