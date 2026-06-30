Maharashtra Speaker joins all-party MLAs in House to raise power crisis in Mumbai

The Speaker criticised the BEST for failing to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure increasing power demands are met with. (File Photo)

The worsening power crisis in Mumbai led to all-party legislators including Speaker Rahul Narwekar raising voices in Maharashtra State Assembly on Tuesday and confronted the government over repeated 8 to 12-hour power outages.

Narwekar took a note of the situation and announced an emergency joint meeting to demand immediate accountability and a permanent resolution from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Expressing deep displeasure over the prolonged blackouts, Narwekar snubbed the BEST management, and said that persistent power failures tarnish the reputation of Mumbai as India’s commercial and financial capital.

The Speaker criticised the BEST for failing to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure increasing power demands are met with. He remarked that BEST could have taken the upgradation and strengthening of the distribution network well in advance and directed BEST to provide its road map to improve power supply in future. He also asked BEST to submit the report on measures taken to repair the technical fault and the response time taken in call centers.