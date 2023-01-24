scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Will make Mumbai pothole-free in two years: CM Eknath Shinde

The state government is focused on a complete Mumbai makeover, Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks during an event. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said his government has prioritised Mumbai’s infrastructure development and will make the city pothole-free in  two years.

“The state government has taken the infrastructure development of Mumbai on fast track, starting with the city’s beautification and redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings and koliwadas. The state government is focused on a complete Mumbai makeover,” Shinde said while addressing a television programme.

The chief minister said that the recurring issue of potholes in the state capital will be addressed effectively. “Stress on zero tolerance to potholes is our directive [to officers]”, he added.

Shinde also mentioned his recent visit to Switzerland he signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Maharashtra and various companies at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. He said, “During our visit to Davos last week, we signed proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore… Maharashtra is a leading industrial state drawing direct big investment. The state government has taken several initiative towards attracting more investments across sectors.”

Emphasising on self employment schemes, Shinde said, ” Sustainable agriculture and solar energy schemes are high on our agenda.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:43 IST
