Mumbai: Postman held for not delivering parcels, forging signatures

A 25-year-old man, employed as a contract postman, was arrested last week for allegedly not delivering parcels to Borivali residents. A complaint was lodged against Nirav Jadhav by Prajakta Karekar, Post Master of Borivali Head Post Office. An internal inquiry revealed that Jadhav had been forging signatures of customers on delivery slips, which he deposited at the post office.

The police said the inquiry had been initiated after a resident of Eksar Road in Borivali West filed a complaint at the Borivali Post Office in July, claiming that four Registration Certificate (RC) books she ordered for her car in March were yet to be delivered.

“The post office checked its records and found a delivery slip, which showed that the books had been delivered to her home in March and signed by her husband,” said an official at MHB Colony police station.

However, the woman said that her husband could not have signed the slip as he had passed away, the police said.

Thereafter, the post office called for an explanation from Jadhav and terminated his year-long contract on July 27. Jadhav had been hired on a temporary contract to deliver registered and speed post and parcels in Borivali. Following his removal, the post office received several other complaints of undelivered post from Borivali residents and found that Jadhav had been forging signatures of recipients on dozens of delivery slips and was keeping their items with himself, the police said. This includes RC books, share certificates, PAN cards and bank cheques, the police said.

Ashok Jadhav, senior inspector, MHB Colony police station, said the accused was placed under arrest following a complaint from the post office, registered on August 24.

