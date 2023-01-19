Mumbai poster war: Why the BJP-Eknath Shinde faction is appropriating Bal Thackeray

The BJP, which has pledged to take its strained ties with former alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) to its logical end in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, has never missed an opportunity to show its reverence to the late Bal Thackeray. The massive cutouts of the Shiv Sena founder along the route Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take on his visit to Mumbai on Thursday have more than established this.

But there is another reason behind these posters which cannot be ignored. The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed it has upheld the political legacy of the late Bal Thackeray which was based on Hindutva and the welfare of the Marathi Manoos.

Apart from die-hard Sainiks, there are sizable segments in Mumbai that still hold Bal Thackeray in the highest esteem. So, even after his demise in 2012, Bal Thackeray is evoked not only by Shiv Sena (UBT) in public rallies but also by the BJP. And with the civic polls in Mumbai likely in April, the BJP has decided to leave no stone unturned. Every emotive plank that will help them to reach out to a wider population will be taken up.

“Look, Bal Thackeray’s relationship with BJP goes back to the early 1980s. He shared excellent equations with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. In Maharashtra, late Pramod Mahajan and late Gopinath Munde had a good rapport with Bal Thackeray,” a senior BJP functionary said. “The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance worked for 25 years because of his consent and blessings.”

“Post Godhra riots when CM Narendra Modi was under firing line, it was Bal Thackeray who praised him in public,” a BJP insider pointed out.

However, the BJP’s decision to place Bal Thackeray posters is not merely dictated by nostalgia; a definite purpose and larger politics are in play here.

The Shinde faction, which calls itself followers of Bal Thackeray, wants to publicly show its loyalty to its mentor. It is also a ploy to reach out to Sainiks who are still with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Ever since the Shiv Sena split on June 20, 2022, Uddhav Thackeray has been grappling with in-house problems. Of the total 56 MLAs, 40 rebels joined the Shinde faction. In Lok Sabha, out of 19 Sena MPs, 12 joined Shinde. Yet, the exodus at the grassroots, which Shinde was banking on to strengthen his newly formed party, has largely remained unaccomplished.

As Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says, “Uddhav Thackeray is the torch bearer of Shiv Sena. The committed Sainik is still in the organisation. The party will emerge stronger.” Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the revolt as “good riddance”. All the dirt in the party has gone, he said.

Shinde faction spokesperson and minister Deepak Kesarkar begs to differ. “We walked out of the unholy Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Bal Thackeray never liked anybody compromising on Hindutva or joining hands with Congress for power. Apart from that, BJP was always our natural alliance partner,” he said.

After becoming the CM, Shinde visited the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar to pay his respects. Whether it is addressing the elected members in state Legislative Assembly or public gatherings on his home turf Thane, Shinde has always mentioned his mentor, Bal Thackeray, often inviting sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) had even warned Shinde not to put Bal Thackeray’s posters, accusing him of betraying the parent party by raising the banner of revolt to become chief minister.

The BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’s tactical move to appropriate Bal Thackeray as its leader has invited sharp reactions from Shiv Sena (UBT). As a counter, Uddhav Thackeray’s party has put up posters showing PM Modi bowing before Bal Thackeray with folded hands and seeking his blessings.

The pictures are often displayed by Shiv Sena (UBT) when it comes under attack from BJP. And now, the Shinde faction.