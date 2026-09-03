Mumbai Port orders safety probe after crane overturns at Indira Dock

The port authority said representatives of the vessel, P&I and insurance agencies, the operations and maintenance operator and other stakeholders have been engaged for surveys and assessment of the incident, as well as for the safe retrieval and removal of the affected crane.

The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has ordered a detailed investigation into the overturning of a shore-based mobile crane during heavy-lift cargo operations at Indira Dock on Sunday evening, and directed the operators concerned to take corrective and preventive measures, the port authority said in a press statement.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm at BPS Berth while the crane was being used for project cargo operations alongside M/V Vienna. The crane overturned towards the vessel, following which a fire broke out.

The MbPA Fire Brigade, with assistance from the vessel’s crew, brought the fire under control, the release said. Two crane operators were injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment. The affected area was subsequently secured.