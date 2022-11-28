Mumbai Port Authority plans development of port area

The Mumbai Port Authority intends to come up with a 25-year master plan for development of its ports and traffic scenarios.

It recently floated a tender looking for an experienced consultant to take care of proposed comprehensive master plan 2047 for the entire port area, including cargo (future industrialisation in the hinterland), land use planning and optimisation, hinterland multi-modal connectivity etc. With an aim to achieve efficient logistics for enhancing the economy.

The proposed master plan will be on the lines of the Union Budget 2022, which set a roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Office’s vision of India in its 100th Year of Independence, which has been named ‘Amrit Kaal’, said an official from the authority.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority also aims to make Mumbai, the main cruise destination of the country.