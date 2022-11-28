scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Mumbai Port Authority plans development of port area

The proposed master plan will be on the lines of the Union Budget 2022, which set a roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Office’s vision of India in its 100th Year of Independence, which has been named ‘Amrit Kaal’, said an official from the authority. 

Meanwhile, the Port Authority also aims to make Mumbai, the main cruise destination of the country.

The Mumbai Port Authority intends to come up with a 25-year master plan for development of its ports and traffic scenarios.

It recently floated a tender looking for an experienced consultant to take care of proposed comprehensive master plan 2047 for the entire port area, including cargo (future industrialisation in the hinterland), land use planning and optimisation, hinterland multi-modal connectivity etc. With an aim to achieve efficient logistics for enhancing the economy.

The proposed master plan will be on the lines of the Union Budget 2022, which set a roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Office’s vision of India in its 100th Year of Independence, which has been named ‘Amrit Kaal’, said an official from the authority.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Port Authority also aims to make Mumbai, the main cruise destination of the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...Premium
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 01:10:34 am
Next Story

BMC to convert land parcel in Mahul into centralised scrapyard

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close