Mumbai: Poor response to recovery of tax arrears

The state government’s move to recover long pending tax arrears worth Rs 60,135.26 crore through one-time settlement has elicited a poor response, and was a mere 16 per cent.

A CAG report said, “The Settlement Act was announced with the intention of unlocking huge arrears of Rs 60,135.26 crore. The scheme could achieve only 16 per cent reduction in number of appeals pending with various department from 96,886 to 81,286 cases.”

According to the report, the total arrear of VAT and Bombay Sales Tax Act till January 2016 was Rs 86,450 crore of which the dues expected to be settled under the Act were Rs 11,793.50 crore. The application received under Settlement Act was for Rs 4,001.31 crore against the recovery made, Rs 1,959.98 crore. Thus the scheme did not make a significant dent on tax arrears, and 31 per cent of the revenue locked up in appeals is confined to four major oil companies, namely Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance Petroleum Ltd.

The report observed that wide publicity of the settlement scheme in mainstream print and electronic media was lacking and could be reasons for the poor response.

