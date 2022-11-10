scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

With AQI of 273, Mumbai’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Mumbai’s Mazgaon area recorded the worst AQI of 350, followed by Malad with 262 and Bandra Kurla Complex with 242.

City skyline seen vaguely on a hazy evening, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/File)

At 273, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) continued to range in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR) readings. Experts have said that the AQI will continue to range between the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories in the winter season owing to low wind speeds.

Mumbai’s Mazgaon area in the western suburbs recorded the worst AQI of 350, followed by Malad with 262 and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with 242. The AQI of Chembur is 228, followed by 249 in Colaba. Both Andheri and Borivali’s AQI readings were 221 and 245, respectively.

Meanwhile, Worli had an AQI of 118 followed by Bhandup with an AQI of 142.

According to the AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘good’, between 51-100 is termed as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed as ‘moderate’, 201-300 is termed as ‘poor’, 301-400 is termed as ‘very poor’ and beyond 400 AQI is labelled as ‘severe’.

