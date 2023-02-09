Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates, worse than Delhi’s again

Mumbai recorded poor air quality than Delhi yet again on Thursday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the maximum city’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 283 (poor) in comparison to Delhi’s 156 (moderate).

Pollution levels have been soaring in the financial capital for the last few weeks, making it difficult for residents, especially the elderly and those with breathing trouble, to go out. Experts have cited the current weather condition as well as external factors like construction and vehicular emission for the deteriorating air quality.

According to SAFAR dashboard, Mumbai’s AQI is likely to remain in the poor category even after three days, with PM2.5 levels of 119 µgm/m3 and PM10 levels of 205 µgm/m3.

This winter, Mumbai has recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ AQI between November 2022 and January 2023, nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and thrice the days during the same period in 2019-2020.

According to SAFAR data, of the 92 days between November 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, Mumbai has recorded ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI on 66 days. The data also states that of the total 92 days, Mumbai has recorded ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ AQI on only one day.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed ‘good’, between 51-100 it is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and beyond 400, AQI is labelled ‘severe’.

Environmentalists have raised concerns with increasing pollution levels turning Mumbai’s air quality worse than Delhi. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, during his recent budget speech, had acknowledged that construction work is resulting in dust pollution.

The BMC has also proposed to set up air-purifier towers, along the lines of smog towers of Delhi, Lucknow and Chandigarh, for mitigating the issue. However, city-based activists have criticised this decision, stating that it will not lead to any long-term results.