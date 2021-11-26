Mumbai: Pollution level rises as rain withdraws

As the rain and thunderstorm withdrew from the city, a slight increase in the pollution level was recorded on Thursday. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 145 was recorded during the day. For the past week, the AQI has been less than 100, which falls in the satisfactory and good category as per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) classification.

From November 1, there has been a steady rise in the city’s pollution levels. Mumbai recorded the worst air quality of this season on November 16 with an AQI of 280. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor.

As per the 24-hour forecast issued by SAFAR, AQI of Mumbai is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category for the next two days.

AQI is a mean of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions as a single value. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. AQI is recorded by SAFAR, an organisation that integrates the measurement of air quality with weather forecasts.

For the second consecutive day, high relative humidity was recorded in the city. According to the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, Mumbai’s relative humidity stood at 81% on Thursday morning, which dropped to 48% by Thursday evening. In the post-monsoon season, the humidity in Mumbai is around or below 50%.

According to the 48 hours forecast for Mumbai, a clear sky is likely in the city. Both the day and night temperatures continued to be above normal. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 35.2 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was five degrees above normal at 25 degrees Celsius.