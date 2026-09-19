Rains tackled, now Mumbai prepares for war on pollution: What city plans as winter approaches

As the monsoon nears its end, the BMC is preparing for a potential deterioration in Mumbai’s air quality ahead of the festive season and winter.

The monsoon in Mumbai is nearly over, and as the city gears up for the festive season and winter months, another challenge brews in the background – pollution and air quality.

To prevent Mumbai’s air quality from worsening as winter approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a special 15-day campaign from October 1.

The civic body’s move comes a week after the Union ministry released the National Clean Air Programme, which ranked Mumbai 28th in a list of 48 major metropolitan cities. Mumbai stood at 25th position last year, 28th the year before, and 10th in 2023.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

BMC’s new campaign

At a review meeting on Friday, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide instructed officials to strictly implement the civic body’s 28-point guidelines to control air pollution.