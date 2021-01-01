scorecardresearch
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Mumbai police’s feats silence critics: Thackeray

The Maharashtra CM was all praise for the police force for taking effective measures to bring the pandemic under control in the state.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 1, 2021 10:20:14 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lauded the state police and their city counterparts at a function at the Mumbai Police headquarters on Friday.

Thackeray also feted Covid-19 warriors at the event besides returning stolen properties, recovered by the Mumbai police, to their respective owners. “The huge accomplishments of the Mumbai Police shut the mouths of those who tried to defame them,” the chief minister said in a veiled reference to the allegations of a cover-up against the city police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“The police worked hard during the pandemic. Thousands of them contracted the virus, while some of them died in the line of duty,” he added.

Thackeray said, “The accomplishments of the Mumbai Police are endless and the force’s tradition dates back to 150 years. With such a long tradition and efficiency, no matter how much one tries, the image of the police administration cannot be maligned. I promise I will not allow that to happen that if anyone attempts to do so.”

The chief minister was speaking in the presence of Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers. “During the lockdown, we had asked everyone to work from home. But imagine what would have happened if the police were also allowed to do so,” Thackeray said.

He warned that the threat of Covid-19 was still very much present and there was no question of taking things lightly. “The threat of Covid-19 still persists. The pandemic is far from over yet. However, some people criticize us for keeping certain places shut. They should at least understand their responsibility while police, doctors and nurses are performing their duty in such difficult times,” he added.

Thackeray further praised the police force for taking preventive measures and putting themselves at risk to bring the pandemic under control across the state.

