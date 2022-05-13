Mumbai Police raids Worli spa for ‘running sex racket’, rescues three women

A spa in Mumbai’s Worli was raided by the city police Wednesday for running a sex racket under the guise of providing massages. The police rescued three women from the spa and an FIR has been registered at the Worli police station against the manager and owner of the establishment for human trafficking and running a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off that a sex racket is being run at Aruza spa on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road on Worli Sea Face, a special police team was formed to conduct a raid, the police said.

The police team sent a 55-year-old businessman as a decoy customer at the spa to find out if the information received is correct. The businessman called on the mobile number of the spa and booked an appointment for 6 pm.

Sometime after entering the spa, the businessman ascertained that it provided women for prostitution and gave a signal to the police team waiting outside. Soon after receiving the signal, a police team swooped in and raided the spa. The businessman told the police that the spa’s manager, a 33-year-old woman, showed him three women and asked him to choose one. The manager took Rs 1,000 for massage and asked for an additional Rs 2,000 for the woman’s services.

One of the three women who were rescued told the police that a huge chunk of their earnings through prostitution was kept by the manager and the owner while they were given a small amount. She admitted that a sex racket was being run at the spa, the police said.

An FIR has been registered with the Worli police station on May 12 under Sections 370 (3) (trafficking more than one person) and 34 (act done by one or more person with common intention) of the IPC, and 4 (punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (Procuring, inducing or taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.