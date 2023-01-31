Mumbai Police withdraws cases against 36 CAA protesters

A CASE filed by the Mumbai police against 36 persons for protesting at the Gateway of India against the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2020, has been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate allowed an application filed on behalf of the state government seeking to withdraw the plea and disposed of the case.

The application filed on January 12 through the prosecutor said that the accused persons had committed the act “as a protest without any personal interest or benefits”.