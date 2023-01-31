scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai Police withdraws cases against 36 CAA protesters

Earlier this month, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate allowed an application filed on behalf of the state government seeking to withdraw the plea and disposed of the case.

The application filed on January 12 through the prosecutor said that the accused persons had committed the act “as a protest without any personal interest or benefits”.
Listen to this article
Mumbai Police withdraws cases against 36 CAA protesters
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A CASE filed by the Mumbai police against 36 persons for protesting at the Gateway of India against the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2020, has been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate allowed an application filed on behalf of the state government seeking to withdraw the plea and disposed of the case.

More from Mumbai

The application filed on January 12 through the prosecutor said that the accused persons had committed the act “as a protest without any personal interest or benefits”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 03:05 IST
Next Story

Meerut man dies by suicide, family alleges conversion bid

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close