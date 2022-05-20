scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Railway police arrest two caught on camera robbing, assaulting passenger

The duo, identified as Karan Karva (20) and Shahrukh Khan (19), were arrested from Charni Road railway station and are residents of Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 1:20:34 pm
The accused were caught on camera at Virar railway station, assaulting a commuter and robbing him. (Screengrab)

The railway police on Thursday arrested two persons who were caught on camera at Virar railway station assaulting a commuter and robbing him by pushing him on a moving escalator in the wee hours of Sunday.

The duo, identified as Karan Karva (20) and Shahrukh Khan (19), were arrested from Charni Road railway station and are residents of Mumbai, the officer said.

On May 15, Sachin Pawar, who resides in Virar, took the last local from Andheri and got down at the station at around 2.40 am. The four accused also got down with him and started talking to him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Suddenly, when he got onto the escalator, one of the accused started beating him up. As they reached the top, the three other accused started hitting him. The accused took away his gold chain and mobile and fled from the spot.

Pawar then approached the railway police which registered an FIR and began investigating the case. The police, through CCTV cameras, found that the accused got onto the train at Marine Lines railway station. Eventually, two of the four accused were arrested on Thursday.

An officer said that they have established the identity of the two other accused who would be arrested soon. The officer added that some of the accused have a prior criminal record as well.

