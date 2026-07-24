CJP protest: Video shows Mumbai cop allegedly grabbing woman protester; police say incident being “misread”

A day after after a Mumbai Police constable was transferred over a viral video in which he allegedly threatened protesters with a false narcotics case, another video showing a police officer allegedly grabbing a woman protester during a CJP protest has sparked controversy, with Opposition leaders demanding action.

The latest video, widely shared on social media, appears to show a plainclothes officer grabbing a woman protester during a police operation to disperse a crowd. His hand appears to be on or near her chest as he moves through the crowd, looking back and calling for reinforcements.

हा व्हिडिओ बघून डोक्याची तिडीक उठली. कोण आहे नराधम?

याच्या मुलीच्या वयाच्या मुलीसोबत हा किती किळसवाण कृत्य करतोय. हा पोलीस असेल तर पहिले याला निलंबित नाही तर पोलीस दलातून बडतर्फ करा.. आणि विनयभंगाचा गुन्हा दाखल करून गजाआड करा.

एक वेगळी प्रतिष्ठा असलेल्या महाराष्ट्र पोलीस दलाला… pic.twitter.com/LsvEhwALzT — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) July 23, 2026

Mumbai Police rejected allegations of misconduct, saying the video was being misinterpreted. DCP (Operations) Akbar Pathan said senior officers reviewed the footage and found the officer was trying to apprehend a male protester when a woman stepped in.

“The video in reference is being irresponsibly misinterpreted. The official was trying to hold on to a male protester and a lady stepped in while he was looking away. Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to derive the facts,” Pathan said.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad shared the video on X, tagging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and asked why a male officer was physically handling a young woman protester instead of letting female personnel intervene. She sought action against the officer, calling the incident “unacceptable”.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also demanded strict action, alleging the officer’s conduct had brought disrepute to the Maharashtra Police. He said if the man was indeed an officer, he should be dismissed, not just suspended, and booked for outraging the woman’s modesty.

Responding to Pawar, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban accused him of trying to malign Mumbai Police for political gain. Ban said the video showed officers rushing to apprehend a man in a blue shirt and argued there was no evidence the officer had deliberately misbehaved with the woman. He urged leaders not to make public allegations without verifying facts first.

The row comes days after another viral video in which a constable was heard allegedly threatening protesters by saying he’d plant “50 grams of powder” on them and send them to jail. Following public outrage, police ordered an inquiry and transferred the constable.

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Screenshots purportedly showing police asking protesters to share their live locations have also circulated recently. Sources said police top brass has since told officers to exercise greater restraint while handling protesters, particularly young demonstrators.