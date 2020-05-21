Mumbai police: Two constables die, toll 10

The police identified the constables as Ganesh Chaudhary from Parksite police station and Dhivsen Pingale from the traffic department. (Representational Image) The police identified the constables as Ganesh Chaudhary from Parksite police station and Dhivsen Pingale from the traffic department. (Representational Image)

Two Mumbai Police constables succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall toll for the city police force to 10.

The police identified the constables as Ganesh Chaudhary from Parksite police station and Dhivsen Pingale from the traffic department.

ACP (Vikhroli division) Vilas Kanade said, “Ganesh Chaudhary had been on leave for the last 10 days. After he started suffering from fever and breathlessness, he underwent a Covid-19 test, which confirmed that he was infected.” Chaudhary was admitted at Seven Hills hospital eight days ago. “As he was also suffering from diabetes, his immunity system could not fight the virus,” said an officer.

Pingale, who was posted at the traffic department, developed symptoms on May 6, following which he underwent a test. “After he tested positive, he was admitted to Trauma Care hospital in Jogeshwari,” said an officer. On May 10, he was shifted to Seven Hills hospital, where he died.

So far, 699 Mumbai police personnel have tested positive, with 93 of them recovering. Besides the 10 in Mumbai Police, 14 personnel from the state police have succumbed to the virus.

