Mumbai police: TV show contestant arrested for raping 17-year-old

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 20-year-old television reality show contestant for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The police said the accused allegedly mixed her food with a sedative and raped her. According to the police, the accused, Aditya Gupta, a resident of Andheri, is a dancer and has participated in a TV reality show. The accused approached the 17-year-old girl on social media following which they met for the first time on Sunday.

“After chatting with the girl for a while, the accused met her in Andheri. He allegedly took her to Nallasopara. There, he took her to a room, where he offered her food allegedly mixed with a sedative. He then allegedly raped her and dropped her at an eatery in Andheri,” an officer said.

On Monday, the girl was found in the eatery near Andheri station in a semi-conscious state, the police said. She managed to get up and with the help of a local contacted her father. As the girl failed to return on Sunday, her father had registered a case of kidnapping with the DN Nagar police on Monday. “After dropping her at the eatery, he fled with her SIM card. In order to mislead the investigators the accused even deleted the WhatsApp app from her mobile phone,” the officer said.

The police said the girl was rushed to Bhabha hospital. After she regained her consciousness, the investigators recorded her statement following which a team comprising police inspector Mahesh Desai, assistant police inspector Sharad Darade along with constables Rajendra Pednekar, Mahesh Naik and Praful Patil traced the accused in Andheri with the help of his call data record. “The accused was arrested and has confessed to the crime,” said an officer.

