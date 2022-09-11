scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Mumbai: Police transfers delayed for months to be held this week

There was widespread unhappiness over the delay in transfers, especially among the lower rung of police personnel as they generally tend to get their children admitted to the local school in their new posting.

These will be the first transfers of IPS officers ever since the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge. (File)

The Maharashtra government is likely to conduct general transfer of police personnel, delayed since April and May, sometime this week.

Both IPS officers and lower rung police personnel are due for transfer, which has been delayed because of the change in government, the monsoon session of the Assembly to the various festivals celebrated across the state.

A senior official said, “Generally it is not advisable to have new officers just before Ganeshotsav festival as law and order is a priority. It takes time for officers to understand the dynamics in different districts and so, the transfers were delayed to after the festival.”

These will be the first transfers of IPS officers ever since the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge. With the change of guard in the government, it is expected that some officers who had been sidelined by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the perception that they were close to Fadnavis may no longer be passed up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was chargesheeted by the police under the previous government for alleged illegal phone tapping, may also return to the state. Currently, she is on central deputation and posted with the CRPF. Sources said that among the high-profile posts that could see changes are Joint Commissioner (law & order) Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Apart from IPS officers, lower ranked officers will also be transferred. After the Antilia terror threat case in which API Sachin Waze was arrested and dismissed, several officers posted with the Crime Branch for several years had been shunted out. Currently, the Mumbai Police is likely to transfer some old Crime Branch hands who do not have any case or enquiry against them back to the elite detection unit.

There was widespread unhappiness over the delay in transfers, especially among the lower rung of police personnel as they generally tend to get their children admitted to the local school in their new posting.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Since the general transfer takes place before June, it gives them enough time to get admissions for their children in the local school. “Now the academic year is already underway so we cannot remove our children mid-way. So, arrangement will have to be made if the new posting is at a distance from the current one,” said an officer from Mumbai Police.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:47:06 pm
Next Story

Explained: Why is Ukraine’s Izium victory against Russia significant?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement