Mumbai police collect traffic fines worth Rs 1 crore in two weeks during door-to-door drive

Ever since the e-challan system kicked in, traffic police have found it difficult to collect fines from motorists. (Representative Photo)

Mumbai traffic police, which has started a door-to-door drive to collect pending traffic fines, has collected Rs 1 crore in the last two weeks.

Owing to non-payment of dues by motorists, the traffic police were forced to start a door-to-door drive to collect the payments.

Two constables with body cameras visit the houses and ask them to pay the fines. An official said that they are targeting the top 25,000 people who collectively owe Rs 120 crore to the traffic department.

Ever since the e-challan facility was introduced in the city, traffic police have been struggling to get motorists to pay the money.

While earlier it was collected by the cops at the spot of the traffic violation, now, the challan directly goes to the offender making its collection a challenge by the police.