Mumbai Police to seek Sachin Waze custody in extortion case

The Mumbai Police will seek the custody of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in connection with an extortion case filed against him and others in Goregaon.

A special court on Friday allowed the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to take Waze’s custody from Taloja jail in order to produce him before a magistrate’s court, which had issued a production warrant against him. Waze will be produced before the magistrate’s court on November 1, when his custody will be sought by the Crime Branch.

Last week, lawyers Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary had submitted that a court had issued a production warrant in connection with the investigation against Waze.

His lawyer Rounak Naik had opposed the plea stating that Waze is recovering from a bypass surgery and a probe at this time will be detrimental to his health. Special Judge A T Wankhede had sought a response from the medical authorities at Taloja jail since Waze is lodged at the prison’s hospital ward.



Meanwhile, the court also granted permission to the Thane police to interrogate retired ACP Pradeep Sharma in connection to a separate extortion case. Sharma will be interrogated at Taloja jail where he is lodged.

Sharma’s interrogation is in connection to a case where a court in Thane this week had issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.